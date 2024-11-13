Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk and ex-GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are set to lead DOGE, aiming to streamline the federal government and cut costs.

Musk's past experience in reducing corporate spending will be tested against labor laws protecting federal employees.

This ambitious plan may face hurdles due to Musk's limited experience with public sector employees and their strong employment protections.

DOGE will perform a full audit of the federal government

Will a third of the US government be fired?

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:04 pm Nov 13, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump have pitched a bold government reform plan. The duo are setting up a "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) to simplify federal work. As part of this plan, Trump is appointing Musk as the "secretary of cost-cutting" with an aim to slash bureaucratic expenses by $2 trillion. This amount is roughly one-third of the current spending. A lot of bureaucrats might lose their jobs.

Audit plan

DOGE's mission and Musk's role

DOGE will perform a full audit of the federal government and suggest major reforms. Musk, famous for running a lean operation at SpaceX, will be instrumental in this. He has extensive experience in lowering corporate spending, and has promised to cull federal payrolls in the same manner. He reduced staff at X by 80% after buying it, a move he claims prevented a $3 billion shortfall. Musk, however, admits that the proposed bureaucratic cuts might cause "temporary hardship."

New appointment

Ramaswamy to join Musk in leading DOGE

Joining Musk in heading DOGE will be entrepreneur and ex-GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy announced his withdrawal from the Ohio Senate race after Trump's announcement of the new department. He reaffirmed his commitment to his new role by writing on X, "We will not go gently."

Potential hurdles

Labor laws may challenge Musk's cost-cutting strategies

Labor laws protecting federal employees could be a challenge for Musk's cost-cutting strategies. Tesla is the sole major US carmaker without a unionized workforce, and the billionaire CEO wants to keep it that way. Meanwhile, federal government employees enjoy strong employment protections that could hinder Musk's approach to cost-cutting, and may even render it impossible. Though the SpaceX boss runs several companies, he has little experience handling public sector employees. This will surely be a test of his capabilities.