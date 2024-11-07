Summarize Simplifying... In short Kashyap Patel, a former public defender and Justice Department staffer, is a potential pick for CIA chief by Trump.

Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents

Who is Kashyap Patel, Trump's likely choice for CIA chief

Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, is likely to be nominated as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The nomination would require Senate approval, which could be fast-tracked following the recent Republican majority win. Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents who immigrated from India. He graduated from the University of Richmond and earned a law degree from Pace University.

Career trajectory

Patel's career journey and role in Trump's administration

Patel started out as a public defender in Miami, dealing with complicated cases like murder and narco-trafficking, before moving to the Justice Department. His career shifted gears when he became a staffer for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence under Representative Devin Nunes. Patel was instrumental in the committee's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and co-authored the "Nunes Memo," which slammed the Justice Department's surveillance practices during the period.

Controversial figure

Patel's rise to prominence and criticism

Patel's work drew Trump's attention, resulting in positions on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. He has worked on counterterrorism, overseeing operations against groups such as Al-Qa'ida and ISIS. However, some national security officials see Patel as "volatile and too eager to please" Trump. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Patel had "virtually no experience" qualifying him for top roles in law enforcement agencies.

Loyalist

Patel's alignment with Trump and future prospects

Patel has also expressed plans to purge intelligence officials disloyal to Trump and prosecute political opponents in government and media. He has written pro-Trump books, including a memoir titled "Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy." During his final months in power, Trump had unsuccessfully pushed to promote Patel as the deputy director of either the FBI or the CIA without success.