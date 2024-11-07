Summarize Simplifying... In short A Hindu priest in Canada, Prasad, has been suspended for allegedly promoting violence among non-permitted protesters.

The incident drew criticism from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both praising the temple's action and emphasizing the importance of peaceful religious practice.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also expressed concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The priest was suspended after the November 3 incident

Hindu priest in Canada suspended for allegedly spreading 'violent rhetoric'

By Chanshimla Varah 04:30 pm Nov 07, 202404:30 pm

What's the story A Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, has suspended its priest, Rajinder Prasad, after being accused of spreading "violent rhetoric" during a protest on November 3. The incident occurred at the Hindu Sabha Temple during a consular event co-organized by the temple and the Indian Consulate. Khalistani flag-bearing protesters disrupted the event, resulting in physical altercations on the temple premises. Unverified social media footage showed demonstrators holding banners supporting Khalistan and engaging in fistfights.

Official response

Temple leadership and local authorities respond to incident

The Hindu Sabha Mandir released a statement on November 5 announcing Prasad's suspension for his controversial association with the non-permitted protesters. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the violence and lauded the temple's leadership for taking action against Prasad. "The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don't tolerate violence," Brown said, urging community members to not respond to violence and hate.

Diplomatic tensions

Canadian PM and Indian MEA express concern over violence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the incident, asserting that every Canadian should practice their faith "freely and safely." He thanked local authorities for their swift response and promised support to ensure community safety. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and called for accountability for those responsible for the violence.