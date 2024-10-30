Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk predicts that by 2040, there will be 10 billion humanoid robots, potentially making Tesla a $25 trillion company.

He also expressed concerns about population decline and the need for truth-seeking AI, while cautioning about a 10-20% chance of AI posing significant challenges by 2030.

Musk criticized some AI for being overly politically correct, terming it as a "woke, nihilistic" philosophy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tesla's Optimus robot could boost company valuation

Musk predicts humanoid robots could make Tesla $25 TRILLION company

By Akash Pandey 03:31 pm Oct 30, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has made a bold prediction about the future of his company. Speaking at the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Musk touched upon the financial implications of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot. He said that this futuristic creation could boost the company's valuation. "Robotic taxis make Tesla about a $5 trillion company," Musk said during his virtual appearance at the conference. "The Optimus Robot, I think, makes Tesla a $25 trillion company."

Robotic future

There'll be 10 billion robots by 2040

Along with his predictions about Tesla, Musk also forecasted that by 2040 there will be at least 10 billion humanoid robots. These advanced machines are expected to be priced between $20,000 and $25,000 each. Musk also shared his vision of a future where "there will be a lot of robots — more robots than people."

Futuristic insights

Musk's views on AI and population decline

Musk also shared his thoughts on other pressing issues. He raised concerns over population decline and stressed the need for "maximally truth seeking" artificial intelligence (AI). He also said there's is still a slight change (10-20%) that AI could present major challenges by the end of this decade. Musk slammed some AIs for being trained to be politically correct, describing some as having a "woke, nihilistic, in my opinion, philosophy."