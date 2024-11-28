Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticized the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, for its failure to protect human rights and religious freedom.

This comes in response to the arrest of a Hindu monk and the subsequent violence, including the death of a lawyer.

Hasina, along with India, has urged the government to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly minorities, warning of consequences if the responsible parties are not held accountable. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Protests erupted after Hindu monk's arrest in Bangladesh

'Stand against such terror': Sheikh Hasina slams Hindu monk's arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 05:54 pm Nov 28, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, demanding his immediate release. Das was arrested on charges of sedition and disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag during an October rally. His arrest sparked massive protests, resulting in the death of lawyer Saiful Islam during violent clashes between security forces and Das's followers in Chittagong.

Accusations

Hasina accuses interim government of human rights violations

In her first statement since the violence, Hasina accused the interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, of unconstitutionally seizing power and failing to protect human rights. The former PM also highlighted past incidents of religious violence, such as the demolition of a temple in Chittagong and mosques, shrines, churches, and monasteries that were attacked, vandalized, and looted and set on fire.

Lawyer

Human rights have been severely violated: Hasina

Commenting on the lawyer's death, she said that human rights have been severely violated through this incident. "A lawyer had gone to fulfill his professional duties, and he was beaten to death in this manner. They are terrorists. Whoever they are, they will be punished," she said. She urged citizens to come together against violence and insecurity, stressing the need for religious freedom and security for all communities.

Warning

Hasina warns government of consequences

Hasina warned that if the government doesn't punish those responsible for Islam's murder, it will be held accountable for human rights violations. "It is important to ensure the safety of life and property of common people. The present power grabbers are showing failure in every field." "I appeal to the countrymen; everyone should stand against this kind of terror," she said.

Diplomatic tensions

India expresses concern over Das's arrest

India has also raised concern over Das's arrest and the attacks on minorities protesting his detention in Parliament. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities. It said that the primary responsibility for protecting the life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh.