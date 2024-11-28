Summarize Simplifying... In short An international student from India, who communicated in Punjabi, has been arrested in Canada for multiple violent sexual assaults.

The suspect, Singh, who arrived on a student visa in 2022, is accused of luring women into his car and assaulting them in remote locations.

The accused is 22 years old

'Punjabi-speaking' international student arrested in Canada for multiple sexual assaults

By Chanshimla Varah 04:13 pm Nov 28, 202404:13 pm

What's the story A 22-year-old international student has been arrested by the Peel Regional Police in connection with a series of violent sexual assaults in Brampton, Ontario, Global News reported. The suspect, identified as Arshdeep Singh, allegedly targeted young women waiting at bus stops by posing as a rideshare driver. The incidents took place on November 8 and November 16.

Crime specifics

Details of the assault incidents

On November 8, two women were separately approached by a man in a black four-door sedan near Countryside Drive and Bramalea Road, and Goreridge Crescent and Via Romano Way, respectively. Both victims were taken to remote locations where they were sexually assaulted. A third incident was reported on November 16 at Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway. The victim was sexually assaulted after being driven to Countryside Drive just west of Airport Road.

Legal proceedings

Singh's arrest and charges

According to authorities, the suspect spoke Punjabi with the victims on all three occasions. Singh was arrested on November 20 in London, Ontario. He is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, sexual assault by strangulation, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, robbery, and uttering threats. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich confirmed that Singh was not associated with any legitimate rideshare services and described his acts as "incredibly violent" and "reprehensible."

Ongoing investigation

Police believe there may be more victims

Milinovich also cautioned the public against accepting unsolicited rides or services. The police suspect there could be more victims and are urging them to come forward. Superintendent David Kennedy disclosed that Singh came to Canada on a student visa in December 2022 from India, but details about his educational institution are still under investigation.