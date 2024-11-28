Summarize Simplifying... In short Late billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed is under posthumous investigation by Scotland Yard for allegedly raping 111 women, with crimes dating back to 1977.

The probe also includes five unnamed individuals believed to have facilitated these crimes and potential police corruption linked to Al-Fayed.

The Metropolitan Police, committed to justice and transparency, are reviewing over 50,000 pages of evidence and addressing past shortcomings to improve their response to survivors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The youngest alleged victim was 13 years old

Late billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed may have raped 111 women: Police

By Chanshimla Varah 03:49 pm Nov 28, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The Metropolitan Police in London has said that Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods, may have sexually abused over 111 women over a span of nearly four decades, with the youngest alleged victim being merely 13 years old. The new probe was launched following a BBC documentary on Fayed, which was aired in September. So far, over 400 women and witnesses have come forward with allegations, and over 90 alleged victims have been identified.

Ongoing probe

Investigation uncovers potential facilitators and police corruption

In addition, 21 people have reported crimes to the police between 2005 and Al Fayed's death in August last year. The investigation is also focusing on five unnamed individuals believed to be "facilitators" in Al Fayed's alleged crimes. Scotland Yard is now reviewing if past investigations missed opportunities or if there is evidence of police corruption.

Justice pursuit

Metropolitan Police's commitment to justice and transparency

The Metropolitan Police have already examined more than 50,000 pages of evidence, including victim and impact statements. Commander Stephen Clayman said, "This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed Al Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution." Detectives from the Directorate of Professional Standards are also looking into possible misconduct by current or former police officers in connection with these allegations.

Corruption claims

Allegations of police misconduct and bribery surface

A witness statement by Bob Loftus, a former security director at Harrods, alleged that an ex-Met commander received luxury hampers for helping Harrods. There are also allegations of a detective constable accepting cash bribes to do Al Fayed's bidding. After complaints about past investigations, the Met has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). New accusations have also surfaced against Al Fayed's late brothers Salah and Ali for being aware of alleged trafficking activities.

Trust restoration

Met Police's efforts to address allegations and rebuild trust

The crimes attributed to Fayed allegedly date back to 1977 and continued until 2014. "While these cases date back over a decade and we cannot change what happened in the past, we are committed to understanding, being open about any shortcomings and improving our response to survivors moving forward," a Met spokesperson said. If proven, the extent of Al Fayed's abuse would make him one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.