Next Article

Kate Middleton is presently undergoing treatment for cancer

BBC addresses criticism over Kate Middleton's cancer coverage

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:50 pm Apr 05, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has responded to criticism surrounding its coverage of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Some viewers have described the reporting as "excessive and insensitive." The corporation acknowledged that its approach may not have been universally accepted but defended its coverage, citing the story's significance and global support for the British princess.

Coverage details

BBC's coverage amidst Middleton's health speculations

The BBC's reporting followed weeks of speculation before Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy treatment. The corporation stated it was mindful of the challenging times for the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family, ensuring its coverage was approached with sensitivity. "We also reported on Catherine's request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues."

Controversy

Controversy over photo editing and conspiracy theories

The period leading up to Middleton's announcement was marked by controversy after four major news agencies pulled down a photo of Middleton and her family due to manipulation concerns. Additionally, an "editor's note" added by Getty Images to Middleton's cancer-reveal video sparked online conspiracy theories about the footage's authenticity, although these were largely dismissed by social media users.

Details

What is the Photoshop controversy?

Middleton found herself in the midst of a controversy after her Mother's Day picture went viral. Several netizens alleged that the picture was edited, questioning its authenticity. The controversy led to Middleton issuing a public apology on social media which read: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Middleton's health update

Middleton is presently undergoing treatment for cancer

Although the Dutchess confirmed she has been diagnosed with cancer, details of the disease have still been kept under wraps. However, as per reports, she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The 42-year-old royal also expressed her appreciation for the support she received from her well-wishers, terming it "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."