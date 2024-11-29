Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta, the tech giant, is planning a $10 billion subsea cable project to create a dedicated global data network.

The cable, fully owned by Meta, will stretch from the US to India via South Africa and Australia, marking a shift in subsea network ownership from telecom carriers to tech companies.

However, the project is in its early stages and could face challenges due to limited resources and competition from other large clients. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The subsea cable project could span over 40,000km across the globe

Rivaling Google, Meta plans $10 billion worldwide subsea cable project

By Akash Pandey 07:23 pm Nov 29, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is said to be planning a major infrastructure project. The company wants to build a fiber-optic subsea cable spanning over 40,000km across the globe, reported TechCrunch. The ambitious project would cost more than $10 billion (roughly ₹75,000 crore), marking a major milestone for Meta's infrastructure initiatives.

Ownership details

Meta's subsea cable project: A 1st in company's history

The proposed subsea cable will be fully owned and operated by Meta, a first for the company. Sunil Tagare, a subsea cable sector pioneer and founder of Flag Telecom, first reported this plan in October. He told TechCrunch that while the project could begin with a $2 billion (roughly ₹15,000 crore) budget, it could eventually go beyond $10 billion as work continues for years.

Project status

Project in early stages, full operation years away

Sources close to Meta have confirmed the existence of the project but clarified that it is still in its initial stages, per TechCrunch. No physical assets have been deployed yet, and the budget details remain undisclosed. The company is expected to share more information about this initiative in early 2025, including its planned route, capacity, and rationale behind its construction.

Implementation challenges

Resource constraints could affect Meta's subsea cable project

The full operation of Meta's subsea cable could take years due to resource constraints. There are only a handful of companies such as SubCom that can build such infrastructure, and they are already tied to large clients like Google. "There's a real tight supply on cable ships," said Ranulf Scarborough, a submarine cable industry analyst. "They're expensive at the minute and booked out several years ahead."

Projected route

Dedicated data traffic pipe: A global network

Once completed, the subsea cable will give Meta a dedicated network for global data traffic. The proposed route currently stretches from the US's east coast to India via South Africa, and then back to the US's west coast from India via Australia. This creates a "W" shape around the globe, as visualized by Tagare.

Leadership

Iinfrastructure efforts led by Santosh Janardhan

Santosh Janardhan, Meta's head of global infrastructure and co-head of engineering, is leading the company's infrastructure efforts. The forthcoming project is being planned out of the company's South Africa operation. This move represents a major shift in investment and ownership of subsea networks from telecom carriers to tech giants like Meta.

Project significance

A strategic move by Meta

Meta's proposed subsea cable project is strategically significant. The company already co-owns 16 existing networks, including the 2Africa cable that encircles Africa. However, this new initiative will be the first to be wholly owned by Meta itself, putting it in a similar category as Google. The project underscores a trend where tech giants are seeking more direct control over the infrastructure needed to deliver their services globally.