Want your Netflix Wrapped 2024? Here's how to get it
Want to take a deep dive into your Netflix viewing habits for the year? While not officially from Netflix, Kapwing, a video editing company, has a tool that lets you do just that. By using your Netflix data, it reveals intriguing stats like your "most bingeful day" and total watch time, offering a fun and detailed look back at your year of streaming.
How to access your Netflix Wrapped?
To get your Netflix Wrapped 2024, you'll first have to download your Netflix viewing data from the platform's viewing activity page. The data can be saved in a .csv format on your computer. After you have the file, head over to the Unofficial Netflix Wrapped 2024 portal on Kapwing's website and upload it there for analysis.
What does the analysis reveal?
The Netflix Wrapped analysis offers a comprehensive breakdown of your viewing habits. It shows how many minutes you've streamed, how many days that translates into, and even lists your most-watched shows and movies. The tool also showcases major binge-watching sessions and your favorite genre. Plus, it can even tell who your most-watched movie actor is and which movie you watched has the highest audience rating.