To get your Netflix Wrapped 2024, download your viewing data from Netflix's activity page and upload it to Kapwing's Unofficial Netflix Wrapped portal.

The analysis will reveal your viewing habits, including total streaming time, most-watched shows, movies, actors, and your favorite genre.

The analysis will reveal your viewing habits, including total streaming time, most-watched shows, movies, actors, and your favorite genre.

It even identifies your biggest binge-watching sessions and highest-rated movie watched.

The unofficial tool presents your favorite shows and movies

Want your Netflix Wrapped 2024? Here's how to get it

By Akash Pandey 06:11 pm Nov 29, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Want to take a deep dive into your Netflix viewing habits for the year? While not officially from Netflix, Kapwing, a video editing company, has a tool that lets you do just that. By using your Netflix data, it reveals intriguing stats like your "most bingeful day" and total watch time, offering a fun and detailed look back at your year of streaming.

User guide

How to access your Netflix Wrapped?

To get your Netflix Wrapped 2024, you'll first have to download your Netflix viewing data from the platform's viewing activity page. The data can be saved in a .csv format on your computer. After you have the file, head over to the Unofficial Netflix Wrapped 2024 portal on Kapwing's website and upload it there for analysis.

Analysis insights

What does the analysis reveal?

The Netflix Wrapped analysis offers a comprehensive breakdown of your viewing habits. It shows how many minutes you've streamed, how many days that translates into, and even lists your most-watched shows and movies. The tool also showcases major binge-watching sessions and your favorite genre. Plus, it can even tell who your most-watched movie actor is and which movie you watched has the highest audience rating.