Google is urging the US government to intervene in Microsoft's exclusive deal with AI start-up OpenAI.

The tech giant, along with others like Amazon, is concerned that this arrangement could impose extra costs on companies not using Microsoft's servers, potentially harming customers.

Google's appeal to the Federal Trade Commission aims to ensure a level playing field in the cloud server market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Microsoft has exclusive access to OpenAI's technology

Google urges US government to break up Microsoft-OpenAI cloud deal

By Mudit Dube 09:23 am Dec 11, 202409:23 am

What's the story Google has appealed to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dissolve Microsoft's exclusive contract with OpenAI, according to The Information. The deal currently allows only Microsoft to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers. The request was made during a broader FTC investigation into Microsoft's business operations, reported The Information, citing an insider involved in the discussions.

Competition

Tech giants seek access to OpenAI's models

The report also noted that other tech giants, including Amazon, are keen on hosting OpenAI's models on their cloud servers. This would prevent their cloud customers from having to rely on Microsoft servers for accessing the world's leading AI start-up's technology. As of now, companies buying ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's tech via Microsoft may incur additional charges if they don't already use Microsoft servers for their operations.

Cost concerns

Google warns of potential customer harm

Google and other competitors have also raised concerns that these extra costs could hurt customers. They argue that Microsoft's exclusive agreement with OpenAI could impose financial burdens on companies that are not already using Microsoft's servers. This argument is a major part of Google's appeal to the FTC as it hopes to level the playing field in the cloud server market.