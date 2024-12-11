Google urges US government to break up Microsoft-OpenAI cloud deal
Google has appealed to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dissolve Microsoft's exclusive contract with OpenAI, according to The Information. The deal currently allows only Microsoft to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers. The request was made during a broader FTC investigation into Microsoft's business operations, reported The Information, citing an insider involved in the discussions.
Tech giants seek access to OpenAI's models
The report also noted that other tech giants, including Amazon, are keen on hosting OpenAI's models on their cloud servers. This would prevent their cloud customers from having to rely on Microsoft servers for accessing the world's leading AI start-up's technology. As of now, companies buying ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's tech via Microsoft may incur additional charges if they don't already use Microsoft servers for their operations.
Google warns of potential customer harm
Google and other competitors have also raised concerns that these extra costs could hurt customers. They argue that Microsoft's exclusive agreement with OpenAI could impose financial burdens on companies that are not already using Microsoft's servers. This argument is a major part of Google's appeal to the FTC as it hopes to level the playing field in the cloud server market.