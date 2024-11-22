The support assistant is currently available to a limited number of creators

YouTube channel hacked? This AI assistant can help recover it

By Akash Pandey 11:20 am Nov 22, 202411:20 am

What's the story Google offers an AI-powered chat assistant for YouTube creators that helps them take back control of their hacked accounts. It asks a set of questions to help users secure their compromised Google accounts and undo unauthorized changes made to their YouTube channels by hackers. Currently, the AI assistant is available only in English and its access to "certain troubleshooting features" is limited to a small group of creators.

How to access the support assistant?

Visit the YouTube Help page at support.google.com/youtube. Sign into your Google Account if you're not already logged in. Open the Help Centre menu and look for "Fix a problem" or "Manage your account and settings." Eligible accounts will see a new option, "Recover a hacked YouTube channel," under this section. This page features a "Chat with our hacked channel assistant" button, which opens a chat window with the AI assistant.