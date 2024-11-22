Google scraps Pixel Tablet 2, may exit tablet market: Report
Google has stopped working on its second-generation Pixel Tablet, as per Android Authority. The move suggests the tech giant might be looking to exit the tablet market for the second time in just over five years. The first Pixel Tablet, which debuted last year, could be the company's only foray into this product category. This is a letdown for Pixel fans hoping for a revamped Pixel Tablet with an upgraded chipset, improved camera, and, most importantly, an official keyboard accessory.
Speculations suggest poor sales behind Google's decision
The rumored discontinuation of the Pixel Tablet 2 indicates that its predecessor may not have sold well. This could be a possible reason for Google to stop further investment in this product line. Just last week, rumors about new features and a keyboard accessory for the now-scrapped tablet model had surfaced.
Google's Nest division could shift focus
There's speculation that Google's Nest division may take over the company's large-screen product ambitions. The focus could shift toward evolving devices like the Nest Hub and Hub Max, instead of standalone tablets. The potential move comes as Google has struggled to make a significant impact in the tablet market, especially against strong competitors like Apple iPad.
Previous attempts and challenges in tablet market
Google's journey in the tablet market has been far from smooth. Despite a promising start with the Nexus 7, the company has failed to match Apple's iPad in terms of sales and mainstream success. One of these challenges is that Android is way behind iPadOS when it comes to third-party apps optimized for tablets. This has further hindered Google's efforts to establish a stronghold in this space.
Exit and re-entry into tablet market
In 2019, Google declared it was done with tablets after its Pixel Slate was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews. Two tablets still in the works were scrapped back then. However, by 2022, the company reversed its decision and announced its Pixel hardware team was working on a new tablet. This device eventually launched as the $499 Pixel Tablet.