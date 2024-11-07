Summarize Simplifying... In short Google inadvertently unveiled Jarvis AI, a prototype with PC-controlling abilities, but quickly removed it due to access issues.

Google accidentally reveals Jarvis AI, which has PC-controlling capabilities

By Akash Pandey 12:52 pm Nov 07, 202412:52 pm

What's the story In a major slip, Google has revealed its new artificial intelligence (AI) prototype, Jarvis, through the Chrome Web Store. The advanced AI is not just a digital assistant for checking weather or setting reminders, but a "helpful companion that surfs the web for you," according to The Information. It can do everything from shopping to booking flights without any human intervention. Details about "Project Jarvis" first surfaced in October.

Prototype performance

Jarvis AI's current limitations

The Jarvis prototype that showed up on Google's extension store wasn't fully functional. The Information reporter tried using it but couldn't due to access permissions, which kept the app from executing any tasks. By late afternoon, Google had taken down the store page for Jarvis, ahead of its scheduled launch in December.

Market rivalry

Competition from Anthropic's Claude

Jarvis will also be competing against other AI assistants such as Anthropic's Claude, which has already entered the public beta stage last month. Unlike Jarvis, Claude can handle more complicated tasks via a web browser. It can even take control of a computer for typing text, clicking buttons, and moving the cursor.