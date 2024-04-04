Next Article

Google considers paid search features powered by AI

Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Google is contemplating the introduction of charges for its AI-enhanced Search features, according to a report by the Financial Times. Currently, Google Search does not include built-in generative AI capabilities. However, users can experiment with these features through the "Search Labs" option. This page provides two toggles for AI-enhanced functionalities: Search Generative Experience (SGE) and SGE while browsing.

AI capabilities

Exploring AI-enhanced search features

The SGE feature offers AI-driven summaries of search topics, providing users with more comprehensive information about their search queries. On the other hand, the "SGE while browsing" feature enhances web pages with AI tools that highlight key points and provide quick links to specific sections on the page. It is these types of features that Google is reportedly considering charging for.

Revenue model

Subscribers paying for AI-powered search features would see ads

As per the report, only the AI features would come with a fee while the core Search product would remain free. Ads, which are currently Google's main source of revenue, would continue to be displayed. Even subscribers paying for access to the AI features would still see ads. The quantity of ads shown to subscribers and the cost for these services are yet to be decided.

Information

Uncertainties surrounding the fees

Google has not finalized whether it should charge for AI features. The report also suggests Google may choose to roll out some AI features for free over time. These could be the two features currently available in the Search Labs section or completely different ones.

Business strategy

Balancing act: AI integration and ad revenue

Google's potential decision to charge for advanced AI-enhanced search features comes as it strives to balance the integration of cutting-edge AI into its search experience while maintaining its lucrative search advertising revenue stream. The company earned $175 billion in search-related ad revenue last year, highlighting the high stakes involved in this decision.