Google, Qualcomm partner to develop AI voice assistants for cars

Oct 23, 2024

What's the story In a major step toward integrating artificial intelligence technology into automotive systems, Qualcomm and Google have announced a partnership to help car manufacturers build advanced AI voice assistants for their vehicles. The collaboration will utilize Google's Android Automotive OS (AAOS), an infotainment platform designed specifically for cars.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis to power AI-driven digital cockpits

The collaboration will see Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis integrated with Google Cloud and AAOS. This combination should help create new AI-driven digital cockpits for cars. Plus, Qualcomm has introduced two innovative chips designed specifically for driving systems: the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite for dashboards, and the Snapdragon Ride Elite for autonomous driving features.

New interface to enhance driver-passenger interaction

With the new system, Qualcomm and Google will allow drivers and passengers to interact with customized voice assistants, immersive maps, and real-time driving updates. The innovative feature will not just improve the overall experience of being in a car but also give car manufacturers the opportunity to design unique AI voice assistants that work without a smartphone connection.

AAOS gains traction among car manufacturers

Despite its initial slow adoption, AAOS is now being used by a number of car manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Honda, Volvo, and Rivian. This trend clearly shows that Google's infotainment platform is gaining acceptance in the automotive industry. Now, the collaboration between Qualcomm and Google will only accelerate it by offering advanced AI capabilities for in-car systems.