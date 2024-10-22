2024 Mercedes-AMG G63 debuts at ₹3.6 crore: Check top features
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 AMG G63 in India at a starting price of ₹3.6 crore (ex-showroom). The latest version of the high-performance SUV comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, now with a mild-hybrid system for better efficiency and performance. The new model also gets more standard features, making it even more appealing to luxury car enthusiasts.
Aesthetics and customization options
While the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63 retains the signature silhouette of its predecessor, it gets AMG-specific tweaks such as flared wheel arches, a new bumper, and a more aggressive front fascia. The design also features three vertical slats in front of the air inlets and a new AMG logo on the hood. Buyers can choose from 29 MANUFAKTUR exterior paint options to personalize their G63.
Inside the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63
The interior of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a perfect mix of luxury and tech. It gets the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with AR navigation, an off-road cockpit on the dashboard for quick access to off-road functions, and ADAS safety features. The cabin is draped in nappa leather with high-quality materials, customizable ambient lighting, and offers 31 MANUFAKTUR upholstery options for further personalization.
Power and performance of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63
The heart of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, now electrified with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The power output stands at an impressive 577hp, with an additional boost of up to 20hp provided by the mild-hybrid tech when needed. The top speed is a thrilling 240km/h and power is delivered to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.
Advanced suspension and acceleration
The new AMG G63 comes with an advanced suspension system with active hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive adjustable damping, making it capable of smooth performance on all terrains. It also gets the AMG Active Ride Control suspension for improved handling. The SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, courtesy of its Race Start (launch control) feature, making it a tough competitor in the high-performance vehicle segment.