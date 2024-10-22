Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-Benz is making strides in sustainable electric mobility by launching Europe's first integrated battery recycling plant.

The facility, powered by solar energy, shreds old EV batteries and extracts valuable metals like cobalt, nickel, and lithium for reuse in new battery cells.

This green initiative not only reduces waste but also lessens energy consumption compared to other European plants. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated first EV battery recycling facility in Germany

How Mercedes-Benz is giving old EV batteries a second life

By Mudit Dube 11:29 am Oct 22, 202411:29 am

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has officially opened its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling plant in Kuppenheim, Germany. The facility uses an innovative "integrated mechanical-hydrometallurgical" method to recycle EV batteries. This advanced technique is expected to recover over 96% of the precious minerals and metals used in these batteries, marking a major step toward raw material sustainability. Here's all about it.

Sustainable goals

A significant step toward raw material sustainability

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group, said the company is looking to build the most desirable cars sustainably. He called the new facility Europe's first integrated mechanical-hydrometallurgical battery recycling factory and a key milestone toward improving raw-materials sustainability. Kallenius added the plant is a testament to Mercedes-Benz's commitment to sustainable electric mobility and value creation in Germany and Europe.

Green operations

The recycling process and its environmental impact

The recycling plant shreds battery modules and employs a mechanical process to separate plastics, copper, aluminium, and iron. The remaining "black mass" is subjected to a hydrometallurgical process that extracts cobalt, nickel, and lithium. Notably, the facility runs entirely on electricity generated by solar panels. It has an annual capacity of 2,500 tons but plans to increase this volume over time using insights gained from its operations.

Expansion strategy

Mercedes-Benz's investment and future plans

Mercedes-Benz has invested tens of millions of euros in the new plant, which covers all steps in the process, from shredding battery modules to drying and processing materials. The critical metals are extracted individually via a chemical process for use in new battery cells. According to the carmaker, this facility uses less energy and produces less waste than other plants across Europe.