Ferrari unveils one-off Roma Spider inspired by Montblanc's Meisterstuck pen
Italian automaker Ferrari has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of its Roma Spider sports car, complete with Nappa leather upholstery and wood accents. The exclusive model was designed in collaboration with Montblanc, inspired by its Meisterstuck pen. The car is part of Ferrari's Tailor Made customization program, and highlights several innovative manufacturing techniques of the brand.
Laser etching and recycled materials highlight Ferrari's innovation
The one-off Roma Spider also features laser etching on many of its components, including a compass rose design and the geographical coordinates of Maranello on the hood. Ferrari has also made sustainable practices a part of its manufacturing process, by using recycled tire threads for interior stitching and repurposed aluminum for parts of the body. The seats and dashboard are upholstered with chrome-free Nappa leather.
Wood accents and gold badges
The most striking aspect of this one-of-a-kind Roma Spider is its wood accents, which have been sourced from a controlled origin. They are visible on the tonneau cover, side sills, as well as rear floor. The front floor mats also feature a matching wood texture. To make the car even more exclusive, gold Ferrari badges have been placed on either side of the wooden sills.
The Spider sports unique paint job and matching pen
The new Roma Spider has been finished in a unique Oro Mida paint job, which is rarely seen on modern Ferraris. It also comes with a matching Meisterstuck pen in the same hue. This exclusive pen flaunts hand-worked Au750 solid gold and platinum-coated accents, as well as a custom design motif that mirrors the one found on the car's hood.
It will be displayed at Enzo Ferrari Museum
The unique Roma Spider won't be sold to a customer, but will be showcased at a 'One of a Kind' exhibition in the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Italy. The cost of creating this one-off model remains undisclosed. This way, visitors can appreciate the craftsmanship and innovation that went into creating this exclusive version of the Roma Spider.