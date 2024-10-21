Summarize Simplifying... In short Ferrari has revealed a unique Roma Spider, inspired by Montblanc's Meisterstuck pen, featuring sustainable manufacturing practices like using recycled tire threads and repurposed aluminum.

The car, adorned with wood accents from a controlled origin and gold Ferrari badges, sports a rare Oro Mida paint job and comes with a matching Meisterstuck pen.

This one-off model will be showcased at the 'One of a Kind' exhibition in the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Italy.

The unique Roma Spider won't be sold

Ferrari unveils one-off Roma Spider inspired by Montblanc's Meisterstuck pen

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:17 am Oct 21, 202411:17 am

What's the story Italian automaker Ferrari has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of its Roma Spider sports car, complete with Nappa leather upholstery and wood accents. The exclusive model was designed in collaboration with Montblanc, inspired by its Meisterstuck pen. The car is part of Ferrari's Tailor Made customization program, and highlights several innovative manufacturing techniques of the brand.

Innovative techniques

Laser etching and recycled materials highlight Ferrari's innovation

The one-off Roma Spider also features laser etching on many of its components, including a compass rose design and the geographical coordinates of Maranello on the hood. Ferrari has also made sustainable practices a part of its manufacturing process, by using recycled tire threads for interior stitching and repurposed aluminum for parts of the body. The seats and dashboard are upholstered with chrome-free Nappa leather.

Unique features

Wood accents and gold badges

The most striking aspect of this one-of-a-kind Roma Spider is its wood accents, which have been sourced from a controlled origin. They are visible on the tonneau cover, side sills, as well as rear floor. The front floor mats also feature a matching wood texture. To make the car even more exclusive, gold Ferrari badges have been placed on either side of the wooden sills.

Exclusive accessories

The Spider sports unique paint job and matching pen

The new Roma Spider has been finished in a unique Oro Mida paint job, which is rarely seen on modern Ferraris. It also comes with a matching Meisterstuck pen in the same hue. This exclusive pen flaunts hand-worked Au750 solid gold and platinum-coated accents, as well as a custom design motif that mirrors the one found on the car's hood.

Museum showcase

It will be displayed at Enzo Ferrari Museum

The unique Roma Spider won't be sold to a customer, but will be showcased at a 'One of a Kind' exhibition in the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Italy. The cost of creating this one-off model remains undisclosed. This way, visitors can appreciate the craftsmanship and innovation that went into creating this exclusive version of the Roma Spider.