Comedian Kunal Kamra has accused Ola Electric of having bouncers at their service centers, a claim the company has yet to comment on.

This is not the first time Kamra has criticized Ola, previously questioning their customer complaint and refund policies.

Amidst these allegations, Ola's stock value has taken a hit, falling by 6% after the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued a show-cause notice for alleged misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

The allegations were first made by a user named RJ Kashyap

Bouncers at Ola service centers? Kunal Kamra makes shocking claim

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:38 am Oct 21, 202410:38 am

What's the story Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again targeted Ola Electric, this time over the alleged presence of bouncers at its service centers. The allegations were first made by a user named RJ Kashyap in a social media post, who claimed to have seen multiple bouncers at his local Ola service center. In response to Kashyap's post, Kamra wrote, "Please can a journalist fact-check this? If true, this is truly unique - sales team for sales and bouncers for after-sales."

Company yet to comment on allegation

When HT.com reached out to Ola Electric about these allegations, the company declined to comment. Meanwhile, another user named Amol Choudhary, also shared his bad experience at the Ola Experience Centre in Virar, Mumbai.

Past allegations

Kamra's previous criticisms of Ola

This isn't the first time Kamra has taken a dig at Ola. He had earlier questioned the company's transparency on customer complaints and refund policies. In a post last week, he had said, "Ola Electric hasn't disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints." The comedian also asked Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to announce a plan publicly that doesn't involve hiring him to solve the company's issues.

CEO's rebuttal

Aggarwal's response to Kamra's criticisms

The ongoing spat between Kamra and Aggarwal started earlier this month over Ola's after-sales service quality. Responding to Kamra's criticism, Aggarwal dismissed him as a "failed stand-up comic" and suggested his post was "paid." The Ola founder also claimed that Ola Electric is quickly expanding its service network to address backlogs.

Stock impact

Ola's stock performance amid allegations

Notably, the controversy over Ola's service centers and after-sales service has also come at a time, when the company's share value has taken a hit. On October 8, stocks of Ola Electric Mobility fell by 6% after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a show-cause notice, for alleged violation of misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices. The stock continued to fall in subsequent trading sessions on BSE and NSE.