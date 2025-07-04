Shubhanshu Shukla hits a ton—completes 100 Earth orbits aboard ISS

India's only astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) , Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has completed over 100 orbits of Earth since docking. The milestone comes as part of his first space mission. After a week in space since launch, he was given a well-deserved day off to recharge and connect with family and friends back on Earth.

Journey details Crew has traveled over 4.67 million kilometers The astronauts on board the ISS have completed some 113 orbits of our planet, traveling over 4.67 million kilometers. That's nearly 12 times the distance between Earth and Moon! The Ax-4 crew has already made significant progress on their scientific missions in just a week. Mission Commander Peggy Whitson is studying how tumor cells behave in microgravity, research that could lead to new treatments for metastatic cancers.

Scientific research What Shukla and others are studying Shukla is conducting experiments on how space conditions affect the growth and genetics of algae, and how tiny creatures called tardigrades survive in space. These studies could provide key insights into cell resilience and adaptation, with potential applications for Earth-based medicine. Mission specialist Sawosz Uznaski-Winiewski is testing a new wearable device that monitors sound levels onboard the ISS to protect astronauts' hearing and improve spacecraft design.