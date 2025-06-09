What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to launch into space tomorrow.

Shukla will be serving as the Mission Pilot for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with three other astronauts.

This will be the first time an Indian astronaut participates in an ISS mission in over four decades.

To make his journey comfortable, ISRO has prepared a menu of Indian delicacies for him. These include items like aam ras, moong dal halwa, and gajar ka halwa.