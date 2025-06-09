Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is carrying halwa, aam ras to space
What's the story
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to launch into space tomorrow.
Shukla will be serving as the Mission Pilot for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with three other astronauts.
This will be the first time an Indian astronaut participates in an ISS mission in over four decades.
To make his journey comfortable, ISRO has prepared a menu of Indian delicacies for him. These include items like aam ras, moong dal halwa, and gajar ka halwa.
Food innovation
How ISRO prepared Indian food for Shukla
For international missions, NASA's Space Food Systems Laboratory prepares freeze-dried food.
However, the absence of home-cooked meals for Indian astronauts was a concern.
To address this, scientists from ISRO and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed space-friendly Indian food after years of research.
These meals are packed in special containers and have to be rehydrated with water before consumption.
Personal touch
Shukla carrying personal items, including a soft toy
Along with food and scientific experiments, Shukla is also taking some personal items from home.
While he can't disclose what exactly he's taking, his sister thinks he might be "carrying our photos."
She added that once something goes to space, it becomes a certified object that has traveled to space.
Among the confirmed items is a small swan soft toy called 'Joy,' which will serve as the zero-gravity indicator for the Axiom-4 crew.
Family preparations
Family in Lucknow are now praying
In Lucknow, Shukla's family is filled with prayers, hope, and pride as they prepare for the launch.
His father Shambhu Dayal Shukla said that the whole family is backing him with confidence and positivity.
"The entire family is praying for him, and we are all very confident and positive. We are not scared now. We are happy that his name will go in history books," he said.