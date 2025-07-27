Labubu craze causes rise of 'toy doctors': Who are they?

Labubu dolls have become a major trend in China , leading to the emergence of a new profession: "toy doctors." The plush toys are now highly sought after as collectibles. The growing demand for these dolls has not only increased the sales of new ones but also created a market for their repair and maintenance. These toy doctors specialize in fixing damaged or worn-out Labubu dolls, ensuring their longevity and continued appeal.

Repair demand One 'toy doctor' repaired 100 Labubu dolls in a month As per South China Morning Post, a Shanghai-based "toy doctor" nicknamed Heartman recently had his hands full with the repair of Labubu dolls. He repaired as many as 100 of these toys in just one month. The surge in demand was so high that he had to enlist his wife's help and shift operations to a larger studio. The cost of these repairs is just 10% of the original price of the toy.

Market impact Cost of repairs is just 10% of the original price The rising popularity of Labubu dolls has also contributed to the growth of toy doctors' businesses. These professionals, who were previously known for repairing vintage toys, are now getting a lot of work due to the Labubu craze. An ordinary Labubu doll costs around ₹1,200, while rare versions can go up to thousands in China's second-hand market.