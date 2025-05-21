What's the story

Jupiter, already the largest planet in our solar system at over 143,000 kilometers wide, was once more than twice its current size, astronomers say.

Its magnetic field may have been 50 times stronger during this early phase.

These revelations come from a new study analyzing the orbits of Jupiter's smallest inner moons.

Published on Tuesday in Nature Astronomy, the research suggests Jupiter's immense early form played a critical role in shaping the structure and evolution of our solar system.