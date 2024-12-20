Summarize Simplifying... In short Good news for the golden years!

Global health trends show 70-year-olds are now healthier than those in their 60s.

However, a study reveals that our bodies age faster at around 44 and 60, which could explain why certain health risks, like heart disease, increase significantly after 60.

By Simran Jeet 03:37 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story A recent study published in the journal Nature Ageing has redefined aging, claiming that 70 is the new 60 for older adults in England. The research highlights improved health conditions among the age group. The study found that a person born in 1950 who is now 68- years- old has the same health as a person who was 62 a decade earlier. The discovery offers hope amid rising rates of cancer and dementia.

Post-war generation experiences improved health

John Beard, a Columbia University professor, observed drastic health improvements among those born after World War Two. The study examined data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, looking at cognitive, locomotor, psychological and sensory capacities. The study looked at people born between 1920 and 1959, who are currently aged 65 to 104. The progress in health conditions is due to better education, nutrition, sanitation and medical advancements.

Global trends reflect improved health in older adults

These findings are in line with global trends seen in the China Health and Retirement Study. Professor Jay Olshansky of the University of Illinois praised the study, calling it "an optimistic message for the future." Despite the positive findings, Beard warned against taking continued improvements for granted. He cautioned that factors such as rising obesity could potentially reverse these health trends.

Unlocking the secrets of accelerated aging

The human body doesn't age uniformly throughout adulthood but undergoes noticeable acceleration around ages 44 and 60, according to research published in Nature Aging. The study examined over 11,000 molecules in adults and found that 81% undergo significant changes at these two key ages. This study emphasizes "biological age," which tracks changes in proteins, metabolites, and gene activity over a lifetime, distinguishing it from "chronological age," marked by yearly birthdays.

The link between midlife aging and health risks

Discovering that biological aging speeds up at two key stages in midlife could help scientists understand why the risk of certain illnesses rises unevenly with increasing chronological age. For instance, about 6.5% of individuals aged 40 to 59 have coronary artery disease, but this rate jumps significantly to 19.8% among those aged 60 to 79.