Despite its widespread presence in pesticides and water samples, and its potential harm to the environment, industries continue to use TFA, citing its natural occurrence.

Amidst this, the EU is considering banning certain pesticides containing TFA, while the US Environmental Protection Agency has reduced its regulatory scrutiny on the chemical.

'Forever chemical' found in European mineral water! Know the danger

By Simran Jeet 04:27 pm Dec 13, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a persistent synthetic compound dubbed a "forever chemical," has been found in mineral water from multiple European countries. The Pesticide Action Network Europe detected TFA in 10 of 19 samples, with some levels exceeding the EU's action threshold by up to 32 times. The contamination likely stems from pesticides containing TFA or compounds that convert into it. The study calls for "urgent action" in response to proposals for stricter limits on TFA pesticide products.

Under the radar

Researchers call attention to unnoticed TFA contamination

Angeliki Lysimachou, a co-author with Pesticide Action Network Europe, was alarmed by the unnoticed presence of TFA in drinking water. Lysimachou expressed concern over the issue, highlighting that it has largely gone unnoticed, especially since people are unknowingly consuming TFA. She noted that mineral water producers aren't to blame for this. The study revealed that globally, TFA levels are much higher than other PFAS chemicals. Besides pesticides, TFA is also used as a common refrigerant and in clean energy production.

Environmental impact

TFA identified as potent, long-lived greenhouse gas

Recent research has flagged TFA as a powerful greenhouse gas with a lifespan of up to 1,000 years in the atmosphere. Between 2019 and 2022, around 60% of all manufactured PFAS were fluorinated gasses that convert into TFA. The chemical's high mobility and longevity makes it difficult to filter out of the environment with current technology. Despite concerns, industries continue ramping up TFA or chemicals that convert into it, claiming they're safe and naturally occurring replacements for older substances.

Pervasive presence

TFA widespread in pesticides and water samples

In pesticides, TFA likely acts as a stabilizer or increases efficacy, with ~40% active ingredients in US pesticides being PFAS. Earlier studies detected TFA in 93% of over 600 Belgian water samples, with particularly high levels in agricultural areas. Swiss authorities also noted its widespread presence in groundwater. In Michigan, USA, all tested rainwater samples contained TFA. Despite its pervasive presence, the Environmental Protection Agency recently excluded TFA from being classified as a PFAS, reducing its regulatory scrutiny.

Regulatory actions

Regulatory scrutiny and potential bans on TFA

Public health groups argue that EPA is under pressure as TFA is profitable for chemical producers. Meanwhile, the EU commission is mulling banning two common pesticides with TFA compounds and may soon classify it as a reproductive toxicant. The Pesticide Action Network Europe's paper suggests banning PFAS pesticides is critical to tackling this issue. This comes after EPA recently excluded TFA from PFAS classification, reducing its regulatory scrutiny.