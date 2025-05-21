Watch: Musk's Optimus humanoid robot can stir pots, clean tables
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just posted a video on X demonstrating his company's humanoid robot, Optimus.
The clip shows the bot performing a range of daily tasks like stirring a pot with a spoon, vacuuming the floor, and cleaning a table with a brush and dustpan.
Musk called this development "the biggest product ever."
Here's Optimus at work
The biggest product ever— Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/AgmU7AjcDT
AI integration
A glimpse into the future
The video is a demonstration of Musk's vision of an AI and robotics-powered home assistant.
The robot is shown efficiently completing household chores, following given instructions.
The latest clip comes months after Tesla's 'We, Robot' event in October 2024, where Optimus robots interacted with attendees at Warner Bros Discovery's studio in Burbank, California.
Capabilities
A versatile future home assistant
Speaking at the 'We, Robot' event, Musk spoke about the possible applications of Optimus, saying it could be a teacher, babysitter for kids, dog walker, lawn mower or grocery shopper. He also revealed that the anticipated price range for this bot would be between $20,000-30,000.