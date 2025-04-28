Eta Aquarids meteor shower now active—When and how to watch
What's the story
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, one of the highlights of the annual stargazing calendar, is now active and set to peak in early May.
The meteors are debris left behind by comet 1P/Halley, which orbits the Sun every 76 years.
As Earth passes through comet trails, they collide with our atmosphere creating fiery streaks in the sky.
Best viewed just before dawn, the Eta Aquarids favor the Southern Hemisphere but can still offer a good show worldwide.
Meteor shower details
Spectacular display of meteors
The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is famous for its speed, with meteors zipping at some 65km/s into Earth's atmosphere.
At peak times, you can expect to see some 50 meteors per hour.
These fast-moving meteors also leave behind glowing "trains" or incandescent bits of debris that can linger from several seconds to minutes after the meteor has passed by.
Best spots
Viewing conditions and locations
The Eta Aquarids meteor shower can be seen from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres in pre-dawn hours.
However, for the best experience, the Southern Hemisphere is preferred as it offers a better view of the constellation Aquarius - home to these meteors.
Meanwhile, those in the Northern Hemisphere may witness these meteors as "Earthgrazers," long meteors that seem to skim across Earth's surface at the horizon.
Observation tips
How to observe the meteor shower
To catch a glimpse of the Eta Aquarids, find an area away from city lights or street lamps.
Prepare with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair and lie flat on your back with feet facing east.
After about 30 minutes in darkness, your eyes will adapt and you'll begin to see meteors.
The show will last until dawn providing ample time for observers to enjoy this celestial event.
Comet details
Comet 1P/Halley's journey and significance
Comet 1P/Halley, the parent of the Eta Aquarids, was discovered by Edmund Halley in 1705.
Halley predicted its orbit through past observations suggesting that these sightings were all from the same comet.
Comet Halley is one of the darkest objects in our solar system with an albedo (reflectivity of a surface) of just 0.03.
The last time it was visible to casual observers was in 1986 and won't return until 2061.