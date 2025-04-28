What's the story

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, one of the highlights of the annual stargazing calendar, is now active and set to peak in early May.

The meteors are debris left behind by comet 1P/Halley, which orbits the Sun every 76 years.

As Earth passes through comet trails, they collide with our atmosphere creating fiery streaks in the sky.

Best viewed just before dawn, the Eta Aquarids favor the Southern Hemisphere but can still offer a good show worldwide.