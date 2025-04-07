What's the story

Scientists are looking into the possibility of using lunar regolith, a layer of loose dust and rocks on the Moon's surface, as a primary building material for future Moon outposts.

The idea is to cut down on the cost of transporting tons of materials from Earth.

Now, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed an innovative approach to constructing and maintaining lunar habitats using bacteria.

This method could significantly enhance the sustainability of future Moon bases.