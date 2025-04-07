Lyrid meteor shower peaks this month: When, how to watch
One of the oldest known meteor displays, the Lyrid meteor shower, will make its annual return this month.
Meteor expert Peter Jenniskens describes it as "the proverbial swallow of spring for observers in northern hemisphere," following "the low meteor rates in the cold months of February and March."
This year promises an excellent viewing opportunity for stargazers, with minimal moonlight interference during its peak on April 22.
Head to a remote place away from city lights to view it.
Behavior
Viewing conditions and peak activity
While the Lyrid meteor shower is famous for its reliability, its peak activity can be elusive, lasting only a few hours.
The International Meteor Organization (IMO) predicts maximum activity around 9:30am ET (7:00pm IST) based on data from 1988 to 2000. However, recent years have shown more variability in its timing.
History
Lyrid meteors: Origin and historical records
The Lyrid meteors, named after the constellation Lyra from where they appear to radiate, are famous for their bright and fast display. They have been observed for more than 2,700 years.
Historical records show cases of unexpected outbursts of Lyrids in 687 BCE and 15 BCE in China, 1136 CE in Korea, and a spectacular display on April 20, 1803.
Dual display
Concurrent meteor showers to light up April skies
April will see a rare celestial phenomenon as two meteor showers, the Lyrids and Eta Aquarids, will be active at the same time.
The Lyrids are famous for their fast meteors and occasional fireballs. They will be active from April 17-26 with peak activity around April 21-22.
The Eta Aquarids, originating from Halley's Comet debris, will run from April 20-May 21 but peak on May 3-4.
Viewing tips
How to watch these celestial events?
To catch a glimpse of both showers in action, stargazers are advised to start watching just before sunrise.
The Lyrids will put on a brilliant show of meteors but won't leave behind lasting trails. However, generally, they do leave behind flashes of brief shining streaks of sky, and occasional fireballs are observed.
The Eta Aquarids are known for their speedy and bright meteors, appearing at rates up to 50 per hour.