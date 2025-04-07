What's the story

One of the oldest known meteor displays, the Lyrid meteor shower, will make its annual return this month.

Meteor expert Peter Jenniskens describes it as "the proverbial swallow of spring for observers in northern hemisphere," following "the low meteor rates in the cold months of February and March."

This year promises an excellent viewing opportunity for stargazers, with minimal moonlight interference during its peak on April 22.

Head to a remote place away from city lights to view it.