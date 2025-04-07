What's the story

Scientists in Shanghai have created an ultra-advanced digital replica of the city, specifically designed for law enforcement.

The virtual city will serve as a training ground for law enforcement agencies.

Officers can engage in simulated scenarios that mimic real-life situations, allowing them to practice responses to emergencies, crowd control, and other urban challenges in a controlled setting.

The initiative is a joint effort of Shanghai Surveying and Mapping Institute and Ministry of Natural Resources's key lab for megacity data analytics.