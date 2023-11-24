Full 'Beaver Moon' rises on November 27: How to watch

The Moon will appear orangish for a few minutes on November 27

The upcoming "Beaver Moon" on November 27 will light up the night sky as the 12th full moon of the year. As the Sun sets in the west, the full moon will rise in the east, creating a breathtaking sight for viewers. This full moon gets its name from beavers that construct their winter dams during this period. It is also referred to as the "Frosty Moon" and the "Long Nights Moon."

Beaver Moon will appear orange for a brief time

The Beaver Moon can be seen at its largest and most impressive as it emerges on the eastern horizon during dusk on November 27. For a brief 15-20 minutes, the Moon will take on an orange hue. This is due to what's called "Raleigh scattering," a phenomenon that causes long-wavelength red and orange light to travel more easily through Earth's atmosphere than short-wavelength blue light. This same principle is responsible for the orange appearance of sunsets.

Morning sky highlights on November 27

The Moon will 'appear full' for about three days starting from Saturday night to Tuesday morning, notes NASA. The names Frost, Frosty, or Snow Moon come from the frosts and early snows that start this time of year. On the morning of November 27, Venus will be visible, lying above the southeastern horizon, accompanied by the bright star Spica on the lower right. Lying roughly overhead Venus will be Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion.

'Cold Moon' will be 2023's last full moon

To enjoy the best view of the Beaver Moon, choose a high vantage point facing east or head to an east-facing coastline for an unobstructed view of the horizon. The naked eye is sufficient for observing the moon, but binoculars will offer a more detailed close-up. Following the Beaver Moon, the next full moon will be the "Cold Moon" on December 26, marking the first full moon of winter and the last of 13 full moons in 2023.