Drinking tea or coffee regularly may reduce cancer risk: Study

By Mudit Dube 02:27 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story A new study indicates that regular intake of tea and coffee may lower the risk of head and neck cancers. The study doesn't prove these beverages as protective against such cancers, but sheds light on a previously debated topic with mixed results. "While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced risk of cancer, this study highlighted their varying effects," said Dr. Yuan-Chin Amy Lee from Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Study analyzed data from 14 studies

The research team examined data from 14 studies across Europe, North America, and Latin America. They reviewed over 25,000 records to determine dietary patterns among people with different head and neck tumors. The study participants were requested to record their tea and coffee consumption habits via questionnaires. Nine of these studies also provided details of the participants' consumption of decaffeinated coffee.

High coffee consumption linked to lower cancer risk

After accounting for age, sex, smoking habits, alcohol use, and fruit and vegetable intake, the researchers found that those who drank more than four cups of caffeinated coffee per day had a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancers. Those who drank four or more cups had a 30% lower risk of oral cancer and a 22% reduced risk of throat cancer.

Decaffeinated coffee also showed some benefits

The study also found that drinking decaffeated coffee was linked to a reduced risk of oral cavity cancer. Drinking decaf resulted in a 25% reduction in the risk of this type of cancer. However, the research did not take into account the specific type of tea or coffee consumed, which is a limitation the team acknowledges.

Tea consumption and cancer risk: A complex relationship

The link between tea consumption and cancer risk was more complicated. Drinking one cup a day or less was associated with a 9% lower risk of head and neck cancers overall, and a lower throat cancer risk. But drinking more than one cup daily was linked to a 38% higher chance of laryngeal cancer. The team suggested this could be due to tea potentially increasing the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is associated with a higher laryngeal cancer risk.