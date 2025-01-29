What's the story

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took 46 years to reach its 100th mission, but the space agency is now confident it can achieve the next 100 in just five years.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, who oversaw the 100th mission today, expressed optimism that the space agency could hit the 200-mission milestone within half a decade.

"You are asking the right question. It is possible," the chairman said when asked if such a high number of launches were feasible.