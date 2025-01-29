ISRO's 100 missions took 46 years—next 100 possible in 5!
What's the story
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took 46 years to reach its 100th mission, but the space agency is now confident it can achieve the next 100 in just five years.
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, who oversaw the 100th mission today, expressed optimism that the space agency could hit the 200-mission milestone within half a decade.
"You are asking the right question. It is possible," the chairman said when asked if such a high number of launches were feasible.
Evolution
ISRO's journey: From humble beginnings to global recognition
From the days when ISRO used to transport rocket parts on bicycles and bullock carts, to now being a globally renowned space agency, the journey of ISRO has been nothing short of evolution.
The organization now conducts commercial launches for international clients as well.
It is also a part of an elite club of space agencies which have conducted missions to the Moon and Sun.
Milestone
ISRO's 100th mission: A landmark achievement
The 100th mission was highlighted by the successful launch of NVS-02, a component of the NavIC constellation.
The system is intended to aid terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation as well as precision agriculture.
The payload was successfully placed into its intended orbit by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket.
Since its inception, ISRO has developed six generations of launch vehicles and launched 548 satellites into orbit.
Upcoming missions
Future projects and collaborations
ISRO is currently working on a number of projects, including a joint mission with NASA, called the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission.
Narayanan revealed that this collaborative satellite mission is expected to launch in a few months.
The system has been fully integrated and tested at the U R Rao Satellite Centre and is now ready for transportation to Sriharikota for its upcoming launch.
Satellite expansion
Plans for India's own navigation satellite constellation
Speaking about expanding India's own navigation satellite constellation, Narayanan said that four satellites are already operational. The latest launch added a fifth one to the group.
He also confirmed that approvals have been given for three more satellites, one of which will be launched in the next five to six months.
This is all part of ISRO's continued efforts to bolster its space exploration and technology capabilities.
Infrastructure growth
New launch site and next-generation vehicles
ISRO is also gearing up for rocket launches from a new site in Tamil Nadu's Kulasekarapatinam.
Facilities at the site are under construction and regular launches are expected to begin within two years of completion.
Separately, ISRO has also been given the green light to develop Next Generation Launch Vehicles capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 20 ton to low earth orbit or 10 ton payload to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).