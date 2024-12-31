Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunita Williams, the ISS Commander, has been in space since June 2024 and is expected to stay until March 2025 due to an extended mission.

Despite being away from home, she and her crew are keeping the holiday spirit alive by planning special meals, video calls with loved ones, and festive decorations.

This unique situation allows her to celebrate the New Year 16 times as the ISS orbits Earth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ISS orbits Earth in roughly 90 minutes

Sunita Williams to ring in New Year 16 times!

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:33 pm Dec 31, 202408:33 pm

What's the story As 2024 draws to a close, astronaut Sunita Williams and her team on the International Space Station (ISS) are gearing up for a one-of-a-kind New Year celebration. The Expedition 72 crew will welcome 2025, 16 times as the ISS orbits around Earth. The bizarre celebration is possible due to the station's roughly 90-minute orbit, giving them a glimpse of multiple sunrises and sunsets from 400km above.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the post

Extended mission

Williams's extended stay on ISS

Williams, the ISS Commander, has been on board since June 2024. Her mission was originally planned for eight days on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft but was extended due to technical difficulties. She is now expected to stay in space until March 2025. This extended stay gives her the rare opportunity to celebrate the New Year multiple times as the ISS orbits Earth.

Festive activities

ISS crew's New Year celebration plans

The ISS crew has planned a number of activities to celebrate the New Year. These include relishing special meals prepared using fresh ingredients sent from Earth, and connecting with their loved ones via video calls. Even though they are away from home, they have kept the holiday spirit alive by sharing greetings and adopting festive traditions like decorating and preparing special meals, all while conducting critical scientific research aboard the ISS.