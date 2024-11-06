Summarize Simplifying... In short Astronaut Sunita Williams' recent appearance has sparked health concerns, with experts suggesting her hollow cheeks could indicate a calorie deficit from living in space's harsh conditions.

Additionally, the astronauts' diet, including uncooked pizza and cold cuts, has raised questions about nutritional balance and the risk of muscle atrophy.

Photos highlight the physical toll of extended space missions

Is Sunita Williams OK? Starliner astronauts' photos spark health concerns

What's the story NASA's astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6, after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered technical issues. Their original mission was only supposed to last eight days, but now, they have been in space for over five months. Recent images of a visibly thin Williams have raised concerns about the astronauts' health.

Health concerns

Doctor's analysis of astronaut's health

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dr. Vinay Gupta suggested that Williams's appearance could be due to the natural stresses of living at a high altitude for extended periods. He highlighted her noticeably hollow cheeks as a potential sign of significant calorie deficit. Gupta explained that the human body burns more calories in space than on Earth due to low temperatures and harsh conditions.

Dietary concerns

Diet and potential health risks

The stranded astronauts were spotted having a makeshift dinner of uncooked pizza, ketchup, mustard, etc. Even though they are getting high-calorie food from things like cold cuts and other meats, Gupta raised concerns about the balance of their diet. He emphasized muscle atrophy as a known health risk for those spending long durations in space.

Past incidents

Previous NASA crew's health scare after ISS stay

The worries over Williams and Wilmore's health come just weeks after four NASA astronauts were hospitalized after returning from a 200-day stay on the ISS. One of them was kept overnight at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola hospital, NASA said. The space agency did not reveal the nature of the medical emergency but released the astronaut the next day.