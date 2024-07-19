In short Simplifying... In short NASA and SpaceX are planning to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by 2031, using an upgraded Dragon spaceship to guide it to a remote ocean resting place.

The decommissioning process will take up to 18 months, with crew members staying on board for maintenance until six months before reentry.

The decommissioning process will take up to 18 months, with crew members staying on board for maintenance until six months before reentry.

Post-ISS, NASA and Roscosmos aim to transition to private space stations, marking a significant shift in international space exploration.

NASA, SpaceX to decommission ISS by 2031: Here's the roadmap

By Akash Pandey 06:16 pm Jul 19, 202406:16 pm

What's the story NASA, in collaboration with SpaceX, has revealed a comprehensive plan to decommission the International Space Station (ISS). The 23-year-old space station, which weighs 450 tons and has been home to hundreds of astronauts, will be pushed out of its orbit into a remote ocean grave. The ambitious operation is expected to take place by 2031. SpaceX would receive $843 million for assisting with the ISS decommissioning.

Dragon upgrade

SpaceX's supercharged Dragon to propel ISS out of orbit

SpaceX will utilize an upgraded version of its Dragon spaceship for this mission. The existing Cargo Dragon will be fitted with a more enhanced trunk and supercharged with 46 Draco engines, transforming it into a "deorbit vehicle." This new spacecraft is nearly twice as long as any common Dragon ship and carries six times more propellant, producing four times the power.

Final descent

ISS's journey to a remote ocean grave

Per Sarah Walker, SpaceX's director of Dragon mission management, the most complex part of the mission is the final burn that'll propel the ISS toward its final descent. "This burn must be powerful enough to fly the entire space station, all the while resisting the torques and forces caused by increasing atmospheric drag on the space station to ensure that it ultimately terminates in the intended location," Walker explained. The exact location for oceanic grave has not yet been finalized.

Transition phase

Slow descent and future plans

The process of decommissioning the ISS will be a lengthy one, according to NASA's Dana Weigel, ISS program manager. The space station will "drift down" from its normal orbit for 12 to 18 months before the SpaceX vehicle pushes it into Earth's atmosphere. Crew members will remain on board as long as possible to maintain the station, leaving approximately six months prior to final reentry.

Future prospects

NASA's future vision: Transition to private space stations

Following the decommissioning of the ISS, both NASA and Roscosmos plan to transition to new space stations. In a shift from its current model, NASA hopes to become one of many customers on private space stations in the future. This move signifies a significant change in how international space exploration and research may be conducted moving forward.