Mercury's interior contains extremely high carbon content

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Jul 19, 202405:37 pm

What's the story There is a 14.5km thick layer of solid diamonds beneath the surface of Mercury, according to recent simulations done by scientists. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this diamond layer could provide insights into some of the planet's biggest mysteries. Despite their potential value, these precious gems are currently unreachable and there's no chance for earthlings to mine them.

Puzzles

Mercury's mysteries: Weak magnetic field and dark patches

Mercury's magnetic field is significantly weaker than Earth's, a fact that has perplexed scientists due to the planet's small size and geological inactivity. Additionally, Mercury features rare dark surface patches identified as graphite by NASA's Messenger mission. Yanhao Lin, the study's co-author and a staff scientist at the Center for High-Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research in Beijing, noted that peculiarities have sparked curiosity among researchers, leading to further investigation into the planet's unique characteristics.

Insights

Planet's interior contains high carbon content

Lin states that Mercury's extremely high carbon content "made me realise that something special probably happened within its interior." Despite its unique characteristics, Mercury was formed similarly to other terrestrial planets through the cooling of a hot magma ocean filled with silicate and carbon. This discovery has led to new theories about the planet's formation.

Evolution

The role of carbon and graphite in formation

For many years, researchers believed that Mercury's mantle temperature and pressure allowed carbon to form graphite, which floated above the surface due to its lighter weight. However, a 2019 study suggested that Mercury's mantle was 129km deeper than previously thought. This increased depth could raise temperature and pressure at the boundary between the mantle and core, creating conditions for carbon to crystallize into diamonds.

New approach

Simulating Mercury's magma ocean

To further investigate the possibility of diamond formation, a team of Belgian and Chinese researchers, including Lin, created chemical mixtures containing iron, silica, and carbon. These mixtures are believed to resemble those found in infant Mercury's magma ocean and certain types of meteorites. This innovative approach aims to shed light on the planet's unique geological characteristics and its formation process.