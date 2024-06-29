In brief Simplifying... In brief The Mars InSight lander has revealed that Mars experiences frequent meteor impacts due to its thin atmosphere and proximity to the asteroid belt.

The Mars InSight lander was operational until 2022

Mars InSight discovers the Red Planet is a cosmic pinball

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:46 am Jun 29, 2024

What's the story A recent analysis of data from the Mars InSight lander, has shown that the red planet is hit by space rocks far more frequently than previously thought. The study estimates that Mars sees almost daily impacts from meteorites the size of a basketball. This is at a rate around five times higher than earlier estimates based on orbital imagery alone, according to planetary scientist Geraldine Zenhausern of ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

Mars InSight lander revolutionizes understanding of the planet

The Mars InSight lander, operational until 2022, has significantly advanced our knowledge of the red planet. It detected a bevy of tectonic and magmatic activity and provided insights into Mars's interior composition. Zenhausern explains that the sensitive laboratory also picked up faint tremors caused by rocks hitting the Martian crust, offering a new tool for estimating impact rates on Mars.

Seismic data sheds light on Mars's geological history

The frequency of crater formation on a planet's surface can help determine its age. Surfaces bearing more craters are considered older, while those with fewer are deemed younger. Co-lead author Natalia Wojcicka of Imperial College London explains that by utilizing seismic data to understand how often meteorites hit Mars and alter its surface, scientists can begin to construct a timeline of the planet's geological history and evolution.

Mars's thin atmosphere increases impact rate

Unlike Earth, where thousands of meteors disintegrate in the atmosphere each year, Mars's atmosphere is over 100 times thinner, providing little protection against impacts. Furthermore, Mars'ss close proximity to the asteroid belt between its orbit and Jupiter's significantly contributes to a high impact rate. This information is crucial for understanding not only the history of Mars but also for planning future human exploration of the red planet.

New method calculates global impact rate on Mars

Previous estimates of Martian impact rates were based solely on satellite imagery. However, combining this with data from the InSight lander has enabled researchers to calculate a global impact rate. They discovered that around 280 and 360 impacts producing a crater more than eight meters occur on Mars annually, with craters over 30 meters appearing approximately once a month, according to seismologist Domenico Giardini of ETH Zurich.