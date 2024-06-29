In brief Simplifying... In brief Dr Disrespect, real name Beahm, has had his YouTube channel's monetization suspended following allegations of misconduct involving a minor.

The accusations, which led to his 2020 Twitch ban, have caused brands like Turtle Beach and Midnight Society to distance themselves.

Despite boasting over four million subscribers, YouTube declined to offer Beahm a partnership deal due to the controversy.

He has also been removed from YouTube's partner program

YouTube suspends monetization on Dr Disrespect's channel over misconduct allegations

By Akash Pandey 11:26 am Jun 29, 202411:26 am

What's the story YouTube has suspended monetization on popular streamer Dr Disrespect's channel. The platform's spokesperson, Nicole Bell, confirmed the action to The Verge stating, "We have suspended monetization on DrDisrespect's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy." Concurrently, Guy Beahm, known as Dr Disrespect in the streaming world, has also been removed from YouTube's partner program "following serious allegations against the creator."

Claims

Allegations against Dr Disrespect

The allegations against Beahm originated from multiple reports of him being banned from Twitch in 2020, for sending inappropriate messages to a minor via Whispers, a Twitch communication app. The ban's reason was undisclosed until recently when Cody Conners, an ex-Twitch employee, revealed that Beahm was banned for sexting a minor and attempting to meet her at TwitchCon. This claim was further supported by another former Twitch employee and two more confirmed the allegations in a Bloomberg report.

Brand fallout

Brands distanced themselves from the creator

Following the allegations, several brands including Turtle Beach and Midnight Society started distancing themselves from Beahm. In response to the accusations, Beahm admitted to having inappropriate conversations with a minor via Twitch whisper messages in 2017. He stated that these messages "sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate." Previously, Beahm had denied any wrongdoing and claimed to have settled a financial dispute with Twitch in 2021. However, as brands distanced, Beahm defended himself on social media.

Channel status

Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel and partnership deal

Beahm launched his YouTube channel in August 2020, following his ban from Twitch. The channel has since amassed over four million subscribers. However, Ryan Wyatt, the former head of YouTube's gaming partnerships, recently revealed to Rolling Stone that due to rumors surrounding Beahm's exit from Twitch, YouTube declined to offer him a partnership deal. Such a deal would have provided Beahm with access to special resources, monetization features, and ad revenue sharing on the platform.