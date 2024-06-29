Tech Mahindra rolls out multilingual AI model 'Project Indus'
Tech Mahindra has unveiled Project Indus, a large language model (LLM) capable of conversing in various Indic languages and dialects. The initial phase of the project is specifically designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects. Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head --Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, described it as their "seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up."
Tech Mahindra collaborates with Dell and Intel
Tech Mahindra has joined forces with Dell Technologies and Intel to deliver advanced AI solutions that allow businesses to scale rapidly. The collaboration is looking to redefine AI-driven solutions across various sectors, by leveraging Tech Mahindra's unique ability to develop industry-agnostic LLMs, supported by Dell and Intel's robust infrastructure.
Project Indus to focus on key use cases
Initially, the Indus model will concentrate on important use cases and pilot projects, such as offering infrastructure and computing as a service. Tech Mahindra wants to create multiple tailored use cases that will allow customers to leverage various applications across sectors like healthcare, banking and finance, rural education, agriculture, and telecom. These applications include customer support, experience, and content creation.
Implementation of Indus LLM via 'GenAI in a Box'
The deployment of the Indus LLM will be facilitated using a 'GenAI in a box' framework, simplifying the implementation of advanced AI models for enterprises. This solution utilizes Dell's computing solutions, storage, and networking capabilities. The LLM also packs Intel-based infrastructure solutions including Intel Xeon Processors, OneAPI firmware, and future-generation products leveraging CPU features like Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX).
Global expansion plans for Project Indus
Tech Mahindra intends to use Intel Gaudi AI Accelerators as well as AI training assets to train future generations of Indus models. The company also plans to enhance its employees' skills on the Intel product portfolio to offer GenAI expertise. Intending to preserve India's rich language diversity and dialects, Tech Mahindra has expressed its intention to expand Project Indus globally, thereby bridging the digital divide.