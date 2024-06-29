In brief Simplifying... In brief Tech Mahindra, in collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel, has launched 'Project Indus', a multilingual AI model.

The project aims to provide industry-specific AI solutions, starting with use cases in sectors like healthcare, banking, and agriculture.

The AI model will be deployed using a 'GenAI in a box' framework, leveraging Dell's computing solutions and Intel's infrastructure.

Tech Mahindra plans to train future models using Intel's AI assets and expand the project globally to preserve language diversity.

Project Indus will be expanded globally

Tech Mahindra rolls out multilingual AI model 'Project Indus'

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:48 am Jun 29, 202410:48 am

What's the story Tech Mahindra has unveiled Project Indus, a large language model (LLM) capable of conversing in various Indic languages and dialects. The initial phase of the project is specifically designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects. Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head --Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, described it as their "seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up."

Strategic partnership

Tech Mahindra collaborates with Dell and Intel

Tech Mahindra has joined forces with Dell Technologies and Intel to deliver advanced AI solutions that allow businesses to scale rapidly. The collaboration is looking to redefine AI-driven solutions across various sectors, by leveraging Tech Mahindra's unique ability to develop industry-agnostic LLMs, supported by Dell and Intel's robust infrastructure.

Pilot projects

Project Indus to focus on key use cases

Initially, the Indus model will concentrate on important use cases and pilot projects, such as offering infrastructure and computing as a service. Tech Mahindra wants to create multiple tailored use cases that will allow customers to leverage various applications across sectors like healthcare, banking and finance, rural education, agriculture, and telecom. These applications include customer support, experience, and content creation.

Deployment framework

Implementation of Indus LLM via 'GenAI in a Box'

The deployment of the Indus LLM will be facilitated using a 'GenAI in a box' framework, simplifying the implementation of advanced AI models for enterprises. This solution utilizes Dell's computing solutions, storage, and networking capabilities. The LLM also packs Intel-based infrastructure solutions including Intel Xeon Processors, OneAPI firmware, and future-generation products leveraging CPU features like Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX).

Future prospects

Global expansion plans for Project Indus

Tech Mahindra intends to use Intel Gaudi AI Accelerators as well as AI training assets to train future generations of Indus models. The company also plans to enhance its employees' skills on the Intel product portfolio to offer GenAI expertise. Intending to preserve India's rich language diversity and dialects, Tech Mahindra has expressed its intention to expand Project Indus globally, thereby bridging the digital divide.