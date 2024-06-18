In brief Simplifying... In brief Adobe Acrobat Reader has introduced AI-powered features for image editing and generation, allowing users to modify images directly in the app and insert new ones using the Firefly Image 3 model.

The Acrobat AI Assistant has also been upgraded with Insights for identifying key themes across various documents and improved meeting transcripts.

Adobe assures that its AI models are trained only on licensed content, not customer data, and encourages responsible use of these features.

Adobe says Acrobat is first application to offer in-app generative AI functionalities

Adobe Acrobat Reader introduces AI-powered image generation and editing

What's the story Adobe has updated its Acrobat Reader with new generative AI features, allowing users to create and edit pictures in PDFs using text prompts. The update is fueled by Firefly AI and introduces two new facilities: Edit Image and Generate Image. Adobe claims that Acrobat is the first application to provide in-app generative AI capabilities. The Edit Image feature offers tools such as generative fill, remove background, crop, and erase.

Feature breakdown

Acrobat Reader's new features explained

The Edit Image feature allows users to erase unwanted objects from pictures, remove backgrounds, and add new images directly from the application. The Generate Image facility enables users to insert new images into their PDFs using the Firefly Image 3 model. Users can tweak the size/style of an image before adding it to any part of a document. Abhigyan Modi, Senior Vice President of Adobe Document Cloud, stated that these new features empower customers to transform information into compelling content.

Improvement

Adobe enhances Acrobat AI Assistant with new features

In addition to the new image features, Adobe has also significantly updated the Acrobat AI Assistant with Insights across documents and improved meeting transcripts. The Insights option permits users to identify key themes, trends, as well as relationships across various documents including PDFs, Microsoft Word files, and PowerPoint presentations. The AI assistant also offers users' responses along with citations for easy source verification.

Security assurance

Adobe's commitment to security and safety

Adobe has emphasized its commitment to security and safety, stating that it "does not train the company's generative AI models on Adobe customer data." The company clarified that it only trains its models on licensed, moderated content, and automatically attaches Content Credentials to any content created with Firefly-powered features. Adobe encourages users to engage with these features responsibly.