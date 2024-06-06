Next Article

By Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Eko Health, a San Francisco-based startup specializing in digital stethoscopes, has successfully raised $41 million in a series D financing round. The company utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to aid healthcare professionals in detecting heart failure and lung diseases during routine check-ups. Eko creates AI algorithms to identify heart and lung conditions by utilizing its extensive repository of chest sounds and electrocardiogram data.

FDA recently approved Eko's AI for heart disease detection

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light to Eko's algorithm for detecting low ejection fraction, a key indicator of heart failure, in April 2024. The FDA had also previously approved Eko's algorithm for identifying heart murmurs.

Eko's murmur detection algorithm outperforms traditional methods

A 2023 study by Massachusetts General Hospital revealed that Eko's murmur detection algorithm more than doubled the rate of murmur detection compared to traditional methods in primary care offices. Heart and lung diseases are among the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This highlights the importance of Eko's innovative technology in early disease detection and prevention.

Plans for global expansion with new funding

With the newly secured funding, Eko plans to strengthen its presence in the United States and expand into key international markets such as Singapore and South Korea. Since its inception in 2023, Eko has raised a total of $165 million from investors including ARTIS Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, NTTVC, Questa Capital, and the Mayo Clinic. Currently, over 500,000 healthcare professionals globally use the company's digital stethoscopes.