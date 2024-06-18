AI-generated celebrity images raise concerns

What's the story Google's image search has been found to frequently display AI-generated images of celebrities, often without indicating their artificial origin. In some cases, these images depict celebrities as underage children, even when the search terms do not explicitly request such content. Users clicking on these images are directed to sites that generate AI images, some of which contain nonconsensual nude imagery and disturbingly titled pictures.

The internet is increasingly inundated with AI-generated content, making it challenging for users to distinguish between real and artificial images. This issue was discovered accidentally during an investigation into celebrity fan pages on Facebook. A Google spokesperson acknowledged that while tools exist to identify AI-generated images, they are in their early stages and not foolproof.

Clicking on AI-generated images in Google's search results leads users to various AI image generation sites, which often present them with numerous similar images. Some of these sites host disturbingly titled images, such as "[name of celebrity] on Epstein Island in bikini," referencing the private island owned by Jeffrey Epstein, where he was accused of child trafficking and sexual assault.

The AI-generated images appearing in Google search results primarily originate from a few AI image generation sites, including Lexica, Neural Love, Prompt Hunt, Night Cafe, and Deviantart. While these sites generally prohibit nonconsensual pornography and child sexual abuse material (CSAM), enforcement of these policies is imperfect. Despite Google's product policies against such content, no action has been observed against these specific sites after they were flagged to Google.

A Google spokesperson stated, "Our automated systems aim to show the highest quality and most relevant images for the billions of queries we receive every day." They acknowledged that there are instances where their ranking systems might surface web content, that falls short of their quality standards. The spokesperson also admitted that while tools to reliably identify AI-generated images exist, they are in a nascent stage and not infallible.