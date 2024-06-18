Samsung S25 series to feature Qualcomm's chip in all markets
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor across all regions, including India. This information was revealed by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier, there were rumors that Samsung might use a combination of Qualcomm and in-house Exynos 2500 chipsets based on regional distribution. However, due to hardware constraints with the Exynos 2500 chipset, all devices may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
Galaxy S25 series to exclusively support Qualcomm's processor
Kuo's post highlighted that the Galaxy S25 series will exclusively support Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. While no official confirmation has been given, it is anticipated that the entire series will be powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Over time, Samsung has been known to experiment with its Exynos chipset for the S-series smartphones in some markets. However, this trend might change with the Exynos 2500 SoC due to "lower-than-expected 3nm yield," as stated by Kuo.
Potential price increase for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
Kuo also pointed out a potential drawback with this integration or partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm. He suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset might see a price increase of between 25-30%. This indicates how Qualcomm plans to profit from the sales of the upcoming Samsung S25 series. Additionally, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is also expected to benefit due to increased demand for Qualcomm orders.