While some fans admire Musk's commitment, others speculate he might have outsourced the gaming hours.

Who would've thought? Musk now among top-20 Diablo 4 gamers

By Akash Pandey 03:50 pm Nov 06, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the billionaire tech tycoon and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has added another feather to his cap: he is among the top 20 players in the world in the action-RPG video game Diablo 4. The revelation came during his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Musk's current standing is at number 19, putting him in an elite group of Diablo 4 gamers.

Social media reaction

Musk's gaming prowess sparks debate

Musk's achievement has ignited a debate on social media, with many asking how he finds time to game while running multiple businesses. A post on X, the social platform owned by Musk, emphasized the dedication it takes to reach this ranking. The post read: "Elon Musk, who has 11 kids, has played so many hours of Diablo 4 in the last month that he is the 19th-ranked player in the world."

Fan theories

Online speculations about his achievement

The online community has been abuzz with varied reactions to Musk's gaming prowess. While some fans are in awe of his commitment, others speculate that he might have hired help. One user expressed disbelief that Musk could manage this feat without assistance, while another suggested he might have "paid someone to grind his character up," implying the possibility of outsourcing the gaming hours needed to maintain his position.

Twitter Post

It require dozens or hundreds of hours of grinding

Game overview

A closer look at Diablo 4

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 4 is a 2023 action role-playing game that expands on the Diablo franchise. The game features a dark fantasy theme and fast-paced combat. Players can choose from five character classes—Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid, and Necromancer—each with their own unique abilities. You earn stronger gear by taking on tougher enemies in dungeons.