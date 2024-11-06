Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Gaganyaan mission, now boosted by an additional ₹111 billion, is set for its final testing stages.

The first uncrewed test flight, G1, is scheduled for December, carrying a humanoid robot to test key components.

Meanwhile, the crew, including IAF test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, is undergoing rigorous training for the H1 mission, which aims to send astronauts to low Earth orbit.

ISRO prioritizing astronaut training and mission safety

ISRO's Gaganyaan mission delayed to 2026: Here's why

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has pushed back its ambitious Gaganyaan mission, now slated for 2026, extending the original timeline by almost a year. The decision, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said, comes as the agency is committed to ensuring safety and proper training of astronauts. The new timeline also includes several uncrewed test flights to verify critical systems before the manned mission launches.

Funding increase

Government boosts Gaganyaan mission budget

The Indian government has recently given another ₹111 billion to the Gaganyaan mission, increasing the program's budget to take it through its final testing and training stages. The money is helping in the transfer of critical mission components to ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport. The additional funding highlights the government's commitment to bolstering India's space capabilities while keeping astronaut safety at the forefront.

Test schedule

ISRO plans uncrewed test flight in December

ISRO has planned an uncrewed test flight, called G1, for December. The mission will carry a humanoid robot, Vyomitra, to test critical components like re-entry, parachute deployment, and a controlled splashdown in the Bay of Bengal. After G1, three more uncrewed missions are lined up to complete the testing phase before the manned mission.

Mission details

Gaganyaan's H1 mission and astronaut training

The H1 mission of Gaganyaan will send one or two astronauts to low Earth orbit, about 400km above the planet's surface. The crew, which includes Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, is undergoing intensive training at home and abroad. Shukla will join a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Axiom Space in Houston for further training under former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.