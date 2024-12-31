Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has once again stirred the pot by changing his name on a social media platform to 'Kekius Maximus', a term linked to a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that recently surged by nearly 500% in a day.

While it's unclear if Musk's name change is directly related to the token or just a playful move, it's not his first time making headlines with such antics.

Earlier, he humorously named a proposed government department after Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he's known to support. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kekius Maximus has a cryptocurrency connection

Why Musk changed his name on X to 'Kekius Maximus'

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:14 pm Dec 31, 202407:14 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the tech tycoon famous for his social media shenanigans, has once again caught attention by changing his personal information on X. Today, he changed his display name to "Kekius Maximus" and updated his profile picture with an image of Pepe the Frog. The new avatar shows Pepe in a golden armor, holding a video game controller. This is a funny nod to the meme's long-standing presence online.

Crypto link

'Kekius Maximus' and its cryptocurrency connection

The term "Kekius Maximus" isn't just a meme reference, but also tied to a cryptocurrency token. This meme-inspired crypto project runs on several blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. The token has recently caught a lot of attention, rising by an impressive 497.56% in just 24 hours as of December 27, with its price sitting at around $0.005667.

Unclear intentions

Musk's cryptic post and gaming reference

Musk hasn't confirmed if his profile changes are directly related to the token or just a playful update. In a cryptic post on X, Musk hinted, "Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE" — possibly referring to the popular video game Path of Exile. This isn't the first time Musk has made headlines with his X profile modifications.

Past antics

A look at Musk's previous X profile changes

In January 2023, Musk had changed his display name to Mr. Tweet and later joked that the platform wouldn't allow him to change it back. His latest move comes just weeks after US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Musk would head the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under his administration. The department, humorously named after the Dogecoin cryptocurrency—an asset Musk has long championed—aims to reduce government bureaucracy.