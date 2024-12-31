Why Musk changed his name on X to 'Kekius Maximus'
Elon Musk, the tech tycoon famous for his social media shenanigans, has once again caught attention by changing his personal information on X. Today, he changed his display name to "Kekius Maximus" and updated his profile picture with an image of Pepe the Frog. The new avatar shows Pepe in a golden armor, holding a video game controller. This is a funny nod to the meme's long-standing presence online.
'Kekius Maximus' and its cryptocurrency connection
The term "Kekius Maximus" isn't just a meme reference, but also tied to a cryptocurrency token. This meme-inspired crypto project runs on several blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. The token has recently caught a lot of attention, rising by an impressive 497.56% in just 24 hours as of December 27, with its price sitting at around $0.005667.
Musk's cryptic post and gaming reference
Musk hasn't confirmed if his profile changes are directly related to the token or just a playful update. In a cryptic post on X, Musk hinted, "Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE" — possibly referring to the popular video game Path of Exile. This isn't the first time Musk has made headlines with his X profile modifications.
A look at Musk's previous X profile changes
In January 2023, Musk had changed his display name to Mr. Tweet and later joked that the platform wouldn't allow him to change it back. His latest move comes just weeks after US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Musk would head the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under his administration. The department, humorously named after the Dogecoin cryptocurrency—an asset Musk has long championed—aims to reduce government bureaucracy.