The company is now working with top cybersecurity experts to investigate the issue and take necessary action.

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:50 pm Dec 31, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Leading global travel agency Thomas Cook has reported a major cyberattack on its IT infrastructure in India. The company revealed the information in a BSE filing today. Following the breach, Thomas Cook has temporarily shut down its affected systems and launched an investigation into the matter. The company's shares also witnessed a slight dip after the news of the attack.

In the wake of the cyberattack, Thomas Cook India has sought help from top cybersecurity experts. The company said in its BSE filing, "We are working with leading cybersecurity experts to support our investigation and identify the extent of the issue and take remedial action as necessary." This collaboration would help the company investigate the incident thoroughly and take necessary measures to address any potential fallout.

After the cyberattack, Thomas Cook India's website showed an Error 503. The error usually comes up when the website is in a stopped state from the owner's side, as per Microsoft's official support blog. The company has not issued any further details on the scale of the cyberattack or its potential impact on customers and business operations.