Bill Gates's 'kind of laboratory' remark on India sparks backlash

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:52 pm Dec 03, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has sparked a storm of criticism after his latest statement on a podcast with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The tech mogul called India a "kind of laboratory to try things," a remark that has drawn the ire of Indian netizens. Many have accused him of exhibiting "White privilege" with his remarks about the country.

Future outlook

Gates's comments on India's progress and potential

In response to Hoffman's question about where he sees inspiring progress/momentum outside his industry, Gates highlighted India. He acknowledged the country's challenges in health, nutrition, and education but also noted its stability and ability to generate government revenue. Gates expressed optimism that people here will be significantly better off in 20 years due to these improvements, adding, "it's kind of a laboratory to try things that when you prove them out in India, you can take to other places."

Philanthropic efforts

Gates Foundation's significant presence in India

Gates also revealed that the largest non-US office of the Gates Foundation is in India. He said that they are doing more pilot programs in India than anywhere else in the world, in partnership with local organizations. These initiatives are part of the foundation's broader philanthropic efforts to tackle health and education issues in developing countries.

Public response

Social media users react to Gates's 'laboratory' remark

The public reaction to Gates's comments has been mixed, with some netizens expressing their displeasure. One user shared a snippet of the podcast conversation and slammed Gates for running his office in India without Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) accreditation. The user also accused him of manipulating various sectors including government, opposition parties, and media. Some even drew parallels between Gates and controversial figures like George Soros and the Rothschild family.

Defense stance

Some defend Gates's comments as positive for India

However, not everyone was miffed. Some social media users defended Gates's remarks, seeing them as a positive outlook on India's potential for growth and development. They argued that if any human development program succeeds in India, it could likely be replicated successfully in other countries due to its complexity. This defense suggests Gates's comments were meant to highlight India's role as a testing ground for innovative solutions, andnot a derogatory remark about the country.